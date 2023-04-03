Gigi expresses gratitude to Ambani family over her ‘first trip to India’

"Warmest Thanks to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai for the Opening Weekend of @maccindia!It was an honor to be there to witness your family's vision come to life, in a beautiful world-class Cultural Center to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India," she wrote.

She added, "After seeing the opening nights of 'The Great Indian Musical' and 'India in Fashion' exhibit, I learned so much & know this venue will nurture future generations to explore their passions- from dance to design, from music to art. If you have the chance to visit & see these productions - I HIGHLY recommend!!!! Unforgettable first trip to India. Much love."

Gigi stunned everyone with her presence in India. On Day 2 of NMACC, Gigi was seen dressed in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Chikankari saree and a gold jewelled blouse. The pre-pleated six yards featured intricately-designed gold patti borders and a thigh-high slit on the side.

Not only Gigi but Tom Holland and Zendaya also brought firangi touch to the NMACC's opening.