Diana Penty roped in for Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Section 84'

MUMBAI: Actress Diana Penty will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming courtroom drama thriller 'Section 84' directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

Diana expressed her excitement about working with Bachchan and collaborating with Ribhu Dasgupta.

"Section 84 is very special to me. Not only because it is a riveting story, but also because it is a privilege to work with the legendary, Mr Bachchan. A dream finally realised, to be honest! Ribhu Dasgupta has a very clear vision of what he wants and I am so happy to be collaborating with him on this film. I know this is going to be an experience I will remember, with much to learn from the very best!" Diana said.

'Section 84' is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar. The film is written and will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.