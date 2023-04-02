Birthday Special: Prabhu Deva and his inimitable dance moves

MUMBAI: He dons many hats: actor, director, choreographer. But dance is in his blood. If you want to define him by any one word, it’s dance! Prabhu Deva is synonymous with impeccable and inimitable moves which inspire generation after generation. Often called as home-grown Michael Jackson, Prabhu Deva’s inspiration has always been the legendary dancer.

The choreographer-turned-director started his career at 15 assisting his dance director father Mugur Sundar. It was his father, who encouraged him to pursue his dreams even when he flunked in an examination. Apart from his father, Prabhu Deva looks up to south superstar Chiranjeevi in high regard as he motivated him when Prabhu himself lacked confidence. As the actor-dancer turns 50 years on Monday, let’s wish him a rocking birthday with some of his iconic hindi numbers…