'Support my cinema, I will not enter politics,' says Rishab Shetty

BENGALURU: Kantara fame Rishab Shetty has clarified his stand on joining politics on social media and said that he is not joining politics. He also appealed to fans to support his cinema.

Rishab Shetty, reacting to a tweet by a journalist that he is joining politics, stated: please state that it is a false news. Say clearly that today is April 1. "Few people have already projected me as a supporter of a certain party. I will never go into politics," he underlined.