My Dear Diana is a take on live-in relationship: Giridhar

CHENNAI: The web series of actor Manikanda Rajesh, brother of popular actress Aishwarya Rajesh was launched on Friday. Helmed by director duo PK Vijay and Giridhar Ramaganesh, the series is produced by Vores Pictures and is titled My Dear Diana. “It is a rom-com and I wanted the title to convey the genre. Also, being a Goundamani fan, we thought My Dear Diana, inspired by his comedy from Kaadhala Dhinam would be an apt title,” says Giridhar to DT Next. He adds that the series will be on the lines of sitcoms. “We do not have a lot of content that is similar to American sitcoms. This series is based on live-in relationships and revolves around the female lead. It is about a couple living together and how they learn a thing or two from a couple that lives next to them. It is conveyed in a humorous way. The series will go on floors in Chennai within the next couple of weeks,” he concludes