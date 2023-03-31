Oscar fever grips IPL as Rashmika performs for ‘Naatu Naatu'

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin with the clash of star-studded defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The match will be a battle between two generations of Indian cricket. At one side will be CSK skipper MS Dhoni, who took Indian cricket to new heights of success in the late 2000s to early 2010s by clinching the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup (2007), ICC Cricket World Cup (2011) and ICC Champions Trophy (2013) and became the only skipper to win these three major titles.

The T20 cricket extravaganza will be played across 12 venues with the Narendra Modi Stadium hosting the opener on March 31 and the tournament final will be played on May 28 at the same venue Ahmedabad.

In total 12 venues - Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati (Royals' second home) and Dharamsala (Kings' second home) will host the IPL 2023 matches.

The matches will be played on two match timings with the day matches starting at 3:30 PM IST while the night matches beginning at 7:30 PM IST.