Ranbir-Shraddha's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' enters ₹200Cr club

The film has collected a whooping figure of Rs 161 Cr. Nett in India, and Rs 201 Cr. gross worldwide in its 3rd week.

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' has emerged as Luv Ranjan's highest worldwide grosser and has crossed 148 Cr. GBOC of his last 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

Helmed by Luv Rajan the film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in the lead roles.

The film marked the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha. Produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

On its opening day, the film minted Rs 15.73 crore at the Indian box office.

Apart from this, the 'Besharam' actor will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming action thriller film 'Animal' alongside Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023.

It will face a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's 'Gadar 2'.

Meanwhile, Shraddha will be also seen in 'Chaalbaaz in London' and in 'Naagin' trilogy.