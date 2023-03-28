‘NTR 30’ starring Jr NTR, Janhvi, gets int'l names for VFX, action

This film marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in the South industry.

The ‘Dhadak’ actor dropped the first look from the movie ‘NTR-30’ on March 6, which also marks her birthday.

As the poster says, actor Janhvi is all set to sail the boat and become calm in a storm in the fierce world of ‘NTR 30’. The film will be directed by ‘Janatha Garage’ director Koratala Siva.

In the poster, Janhvi is seen clad in a saree with her loose tresses. Janhvi captioned her post, “It is finally happening. Can’t wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr #NTR30.”

Anirudh Ravichander will be in charge of the music, R Rathnavelu will be manning the camera, Sabu Cyril will lead the art and Sreekar Prasad will be the editor of the film ‘NTR-30’.

Janhvi has an interesting line-up of movies in her kitty. Janhvi will be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari’s film ‘Bawaal’ alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also feature in a sports drama film ‘Mr and Mrs Maahi’ opposite Rajkumar Rao.