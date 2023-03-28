Leo team to resume next schedule in Chennai soon

CHENNAI: The team of Leo recently completed an excruciating schedule of shoot in Kashmir and the team returned to Chennai on the weekend. The team is currently on a schedule break and the crew members have been spending quality time with their family members. The latest update from the camp is that once the shoot resumes, the team will film important portions featuring Sanjay Dutt. “Leo’s next schedule will resume in April. A long schedule will take place in Chennai and actor Sanjay Dutt who was with the team for a brief period of time in Kashmir will shoot for a major chunk of portions at a city studio,” said a source close to the film to DT Next. Leo marks the second collaboration between Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after Master. Produced by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studios and Jagadish Palanisamy, Trisha Krishnan plays the female lead while Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer.