Allu Arjun on 20 years in cinema: I am what I am because of fans

HYDERABAD: "Pushpa: The Rise" star Allu Arjun on Tuesday completed two decades in films and the actor said he owes his career to the audience.

Arjun, who became a pan-India star after the success of the 2021 Telugu film "Pushpa: The Rise", shared a brief note on his official Twitter account to mark the 20th anniversary of his debut film "Gangotri".

"Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed & have been showered with love.

"I am grateful to all my people from the industry. I am what I am bcoz of the love of the audience, admirers & fans (sic). Gratitude forever," the 40-year-old actor said in the statement.

In his two decade-long career, Arjun has featured in action films such as "Bunny", "Arya" series, "Desamuduru", "Parugu", "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo", and biographical period action movie "Rudhramadevi".

He is currently working on "Pushpa: The Rule", the sequel to "Pushpa: The Rise".

