Working with Keanu Reeves after 3 yrs is special: Chad Stahelski

Keanu Reeves in ' John Wick: Chapter 4'
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Director Chad Stahelski, who is about to serve an action extravaganza with his upcoming fourth installment of the John Wick film series, shared his favourite moment from the film’s shooting.

He said that he still remembers the first day of the shoot, when Keanu Reeves walked in on the sets donning the iconic black suit.

Talking about the same, the director said: “For me it was the first day Keanu came on set. He had the suit back on and it was the first time we were back together in three years. So it waspretty special.” Hollywood superstar Keanu

Reeves too spoke about his favourite scene from John Wick: Chapter 4 as he said: “After eight years of playing the role.... that was really special. And also just making the film after a few years, coming back to see Ian McShane, Laurence (Fishburne) and to work with Chad Stahelski again, it’s almost like the beginning, like the alpha and the omega and everything in between.”

In the new chapter, Keanu Reeves, as the indestructible hitman, will be seen taking a fight against the High Table as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld.

Lionsgate and PVR Pictures will release John Wick: Chapter 4 in theatres in India on Friday. The film is a sequel to the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and will be the longest film inthe Keanu Reeves series.

