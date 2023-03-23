Sonu, Abhishek pay tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Diwas) and said that these are greats who made an unparalleled contribution to our freedom struggle.

The three freedom fighters were hanged to death by Britishers on March 23, 1931, in the Lahore conspiracy case.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "India will always remember the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru. These are greats who made an unparalleled contribution to our freedom struggle."

March 23 is observed as Shaheed Diwas to pay tribute to Indian revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, who were hanged by the British Government in 1931.

The trio was found guilty of the murder of deputy police superintendent JP Saunders in 1928, to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. Bhagat Singh was 23, Rajguru was 22 and Sukhdev was 23 when they were hanged to death at Lahore Central Jail.