This is what Ajay Devgn has to say about ‘Bholaa’

MUMBAI: Actor Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his film ‘Bholaa’.

‘Bholaa’ is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit ‘Kaithi’. It has been styled as the story of a “one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise.”

The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.