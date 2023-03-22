Digital tour to showcase past, present of Tamil culture

CHENNAI: There are over 80 million Tamils in India, Sri Lanka and other parts of the world.

To showcase the history, stories and present of Tamils, Goethe-Institut is hosting a digital tour on March 27.

Titled Of Love and War, the online show aims at sharing narratives about Tamil cultures and identities.

The guided tour will be curated by Dr Georg Noack and Balalenin Rengaraj in English and Tamil respectively.