Cinema

Digital tour to showcase past, present of Tamil culture

The guided tour will be curated by Dr Georg Noack and Balalenin Rengaraj in English and Tamil respectively.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: There are over 80 million Tamils in India, Sri Lanka and other parts of the world.

To showcase the history, stories and present of Tamils, Goethe-Institut is hosting a digital tour on March 27.

Titled Of Love and War, the online show aims at sharing narratives about Tamil cultures and identities.

The guided tour will be curated by Dr Georg Noack and Balalenin Rengaraj in English and Tamil respectively.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil culture
Digital tour

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in