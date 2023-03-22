Dhruv-Mari film to start soon, Vikram next in line

CHENNAI: Director Mari Selvaraj is busy with the post-production work of Maamannan starring Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead role. The director’s project with actor Dhruv Vikram that will be produced by Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions was announced two years ago. However, they got busy with their respective projects.

The latest update is that the movie that will revolve around kabaddi will go on floors soon.

A source in the know told DT Next, “The project is very much on cards. Mari Selvaraj will begin shooting for this project down south after he wraps up his film Vaazhai, which will be shot in a single stretch for 20 days. Dhruv is practising kabaddi and will look his part when the film begins.”

That is not all about it, Mari Selvaraj has also approached Chiyaan Vikram with the story and the National award-winning actor is said to have liked it.

“This project is in its early stages and it is too early to talk anything about it or to give a confirmation on it,” added the source.

Vikram is currently shooting for Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan. He will also be seen playing Aditha Karikaalan in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2.