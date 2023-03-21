Niti Taylor: Hiten Tejwani is my favourite person off-screen

MUMBAI: 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' actress Niti Taylor talked about her co-actor Hiten Tejwani and said that although in the show he is a father-like figure onscreen but offscreen, he is her best friend.

She said: "Although Hiten sir is my father figure on-screen, off-screen he is my favourite person on set. We enjoy each other's company a lot, there's so much to learn from him and it honestly helps me a lot when I perform. Typically, we have a lot of emotional scenes where Prachi (Niti) tries to be a perfect daughter and never disappoints him, but behind the cameras, we keep humming songs and enjoy dancing to songs that he plays from his collection."

Niti, who is known for working in 'Ghulaam', 'Ishqbaaz', 'Laal Ishq' and also for participating in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' and for appearing as a guest on 'Bigg Boss 16', called him a great friend who always gives good advice when needed and listens to all her problems.

Niti added: "He listens to my problems and gets back to me with some solid advice. He's genuinely a great co-star, and an equally amazing human being to have as a friend. Our whole cast and crew have become a tight-knit family which makes work feel like play."

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.