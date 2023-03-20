Cinema

Soni Razdan shares Alia’s unseen picture flaunting baby bump

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Soni Razdan shared a new picture from actress Alia Bhat's expecting days, on the occasion of Mother's Day in the UK.

Soni took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture featuring Alia wearing Indian wear. She is seen cradling her baby bump while sitting on the couch.

The actress wrote: "With every child is born a mother. Happy Mother's Day."

Alia got married to her beau, actor Ranbir Kapoor in 2022. The intimate ceremony took place at Ranbir's Mumbai residence. The couple welcomed their first child, Raha Kapoor on November 6, last year.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

It also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

