Cinema

Nayan, Vignesh's Gujarati production Shubh Yatra to release in April

Saini has penned the movie and he also produces the project along with Amruta Parande, Nayanthara and Shivan.
ignesh Shivan with Malhar Thakar and Monal Gajjar (left) and the first look poster of ‘Shubh Yatra’ (right)
ignesh Shivan with Malhar Thakar and Monal Gajjar (left) and the first look poster of ‘Shubh Yatra’ (right) Rowdy Pictures
PTI

CHENNAI: ''Shubh Yatra'', the maiden Gujarati production of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's banner Rowdy Pictures, will arrive in cinemas on April 28.

The production banner shared the news on Twitter on Sunday. ''Our first Gujarati film #shubhyatra is ready to hit the theatres on 28th of April! Very excited about our collaboration with the star #Malhar and the national award winning director #manishsaini and the gorgeous @Gajjarmonal @VigneshShivN #Nayanthara,'' the post read.

The film, directed by Manish Saini, features actors Malhar Thakar, Monal Gajjar, Darshan Jariwalla, Hitu Kanodia, Archan Trivedi and Jay Bhatt. Saini has penned the movie and he also produces the project along with Amruta Parande, Nayanthara and Shivan.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Nayanthara
Vignesh Shivan
Rowdy Pictures
Shubh Yatra
Gujarati production
Manish Saini

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in