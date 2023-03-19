Jenna Ortega admits to changing lines on sets of 'Wednesday'

LOS ANGELES: 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega recently shared that her behaviour at work was "unprofessional". The actress made the revelation on Dax Shepard's 'Armchair Expert' podcast.

But Ortega wasn't on a teary-eyed apology tour atoning for her sins, rather she was extolling her behaviour as a virtue, reports 'New York Post'.

On the podcast, the actress, who's also in 'Scream VI', discussed how, like an authoritarian dictator, she was a self-appointed script doctor on 'Wednesday' and that she deserves the utmost thanks from the actual paid, unionised writers for bettering their thoughtless schlock.

"There were times on that set where I even became almost unprofessional in a sense where I just started changing lines," Ortega said proudly.

"The script supervisor thought I was going with something and then I had to sit down with the writers, and they'd be like, 'Wait, what happened to the scene?' And I'd have to go and explain why I couldn't go do certain things," she was quoted as saying by 'New York Post'

Some of those things: "(Wednesday) being in a love triangle? It made no sense. There was a line about a dress she has to wear for a school dance and she says: 'Oh, my God, I love it. Ugh - I can't believe I said that. I literally hate myself.' I had to go, 'No'."