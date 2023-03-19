Cinema

Charan resumes filming for next, team welcomes him with ‘Naatu Naatu’ performance

The actor returned to India on Friday after the Academy Award win of the “RRR” song “Naatu Naatu”.
Dt Next Bureau

HYDERABAD: “RRR” star Ram Charan has resumed shooting for his 15th film along with leading lady Kiara Advani here.

The Telugu track scooped up the Best Original Song Oscar at the ceremony held on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Charan shared a video of the team of the S Shankar directorial dancing to the newly-minted Oscar track headlined by choreographer Prabhudheva on Twitter.

