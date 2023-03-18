'Dancing through northern lights' Rakul Preet Singh can't keep calm

Rakul earlier posted pictures from her trekking in the snow-capped terrains of the country.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul was recently seen in 'Chhatriwali'.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar', 'Chhatriwali' aims to drive home a strong social message on the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex.

In a slice-of-life film set in Haryana, in 'Chhatriwali' Rakul is initially seen as shy and embarrassed about her job. She soon realises the importance of safe sex and then takes it upon herself to destigmatise the conversation around sex education.

Without being too preachy, the film sets the tone and delivers the message with humour and sensitivity while ensuring the narrative is entertaining and family-friendly.

The film also stars Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik and Rajesh Tailang in the lead roles and is streaming on the OTT platform Zee5 from January 20.