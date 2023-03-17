STR returns to Chennai for Pathu Thala audio launch

CHENNAI: Actor-director Silambarasan TR aka STR’s Phuket visit has come to an end after almost two months. STR was in the seaside town to learn martial arts and bring definition to his body after his stunning weight loss transformation. STR reached Chennai on Thursday morning. Tinseltown sources told DT Next, “He has completed his martial arts course and back in time for the audio launch of his film Pathu Thala. He is back in the business and after the film’s promotion and release, STR will start shooting for his project with Desingh Periyasamy of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal fame in April.” From now on there will be surprising announcements from him on his projects.”

In a picture that had STR leaving for the airport in Thailand delighted his fans, who are going gaga over his new look. He looked superfit in a black full sleeve t-shirt and a black track pants. He is also seen sporting long hair. Following the audio launch of Pathu Thala, Silambarasan will be putting out a video on his martial arts journey and his chiseled physique.