'Bholaa' new song 'Aadha Main Aadhi Vo' records a father's emotions

MUMBAI: The new song from Ajay Devgn starrer 'Bholaa' is out. The emotional song called, "Aadha Main Aadhi Vo" encapsulates the heart-rending relationship between Ajay and his estranged,10-year-old daughter. Talking of how the emotional journey of this one song alone left him tinged with sadness, superstar-filmmaker Ajay Devgn says, "There is no bond more sacred than one that is between a parent and a child. And, the entire journey of Bholaa has just one meaning, one quest. It is his desire to get united with the daughter who has been separated from him at her birth because of circumstances. Not knowing how he will tackle the actual meeting between him and his child, this man (Bholaa) has gone through a decade of the most trying circumstances and held himself from 'breaking' because he knows at the end of it, he will get a chance to meet his child. If you listen closely to 'Aadha Main Aadhi Vo', you will realise how strong this bond between father and daughter is. The song is bound to bring tears to those listening in. It is just very emotional.''

Aadha Main Aadhi Vo is sung by B Praak with lyrics from Irshad Kamil. The song is composed by Ravi Basrur.

'Bholaa' is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi'. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise." The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Tabu played pivotal roles in the movie.