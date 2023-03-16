Alia Bhatt shares pics from her 30th birthday celebration

As soon as the pictures were shared, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "You were at @mimimeifair for your birthday! It's the best!"

One of the users wrote, "Can't believe her 20s are over now."

As Ali who turned 30 on Wednesday, to mark the special occasion, her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned heartfelt birthday messages on social media.

Addressing Alia as her "bahurani", Neetu took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy birthday bahurani (crown symbol). Only love n more love."She wrote this cute note along with Alia's classy image.

Sharing a sunkissed image of Alia on her Instagram Story, Riddhima wrote, "Happiest birthday darling Aaloo." he added a pink heart and evil eye emoji to the caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film 'Jee Le Zara' opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.