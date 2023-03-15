Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar passes away at 71

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar is no more. He was 71.

The news of the actor's demise was confirmed by his brother Ganesh. He informed that Sameer died due to multiple organ failure on Wednesday.

"He experienced some respiratory issues yesterday morning, we called the doctor home and he asked to get him admitted. So we took him to the hospital and he was admitted to the ICU. He then had multiple organ failures and today at 4.30 am he passed away," Ganesh said.