Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol extend birthday greetings to cousin Abhay Deol

"Happy birthday Dimpy," Sunny captioned the post, hinting that Dimpy is Abhay's nickname.

"Thank you bhaiyya," Abhay commented.

Abhay was born into a Punjabi Jat family to Ajit Singh Deol and Usha Deol. He is the nephew of veteran actor Dharmendra, and the cousin of Sunny, Bobby, Esha and Ahana Deol.

In an earlier interview with ANI, Abhay opened up about how his film background helps him to deal with issues in life.

"I have now become more open as an individual. I get less affected by things and I feel that's the privilege I have received coming from a film family. Not all kids from film families are unaffected but I think they have the biggest advantage of being unaffected because at some point 'you will be like, wait a minute, I have been seeing all this since I was a freaking kid...why the hell I am being affected right now' I don't think any outsider can feel like that way. I have now learned to see my privileges," he had said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhay was recently seen in Netflix's web series 'Trial By Fire', which portrays the gruelling legal battle and the unbelievably trying journey that ensues when two parents lose their children. Based on the best-seller book, Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy written by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy.