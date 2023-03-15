Pooja Dey: Tough to play lesbian on-screen because people judge you

MUMBAI: Actress Pooja Dey spoke about playing a lesbian on-screen and about the need to make this topic common among people. She will be seen playing a lesbian in her upcoming short film, 'Oas', and said that it was challenging to play the role and in fact initially, she was apprehensive when this project was offered, although she had already played a lesbian before.

Pooja said: "It's tough to play a lesbian on-screen because people judge you. Even though the content has come a long way, this topic is still a hush-hush matter in most Indian households. When I was asked to play the character of a lesbian, I was apprehensive about how my character would be perceived by the audience. So, there was nervousness until it came out. There exist some people in this society who forget about the difference between reel and real and what matters to them is to pass judgments."

Pooja made her acting debut with the show, 'Dating in the Dark' and was also seen in the web series 'Sanak' and 'Gandii Baat'.

She also emphasised that there is a need to make this topic normal and it should not be something different or unique to people.

"I do believe that content like this shouldn't be brushed under the carpet but told without any hesitation. It's important to bring a new wave in society with the content we create. It is challenging but inspirational too, to bring a change in society. The reason I take up characters like these is to shatter the stereotype. The idea is to empower the community and normalise everything. Playing the character of a lesbian was tough, but that was actually a unique perk for me," she concluded.