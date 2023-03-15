'Gaslight' was shot in 36 days in Gujarat, reveals director

MUMBAI: The shooting of the upcoming psychological thriller 'Gaslight', which stars Sara Ali Khan along with Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev, was completed in straight 36 days.

Director Pavan Kirpalani, who is known for films such as 'Phobia' and 'Ragini MMS', has an affinity towards the thriller genre. He shot 'Gaslight' at Wankaner Palace in Gujarat on tight schedule and controlled budget.