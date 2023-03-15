Divya Khosla Kumar gets injured while shooting for her upcoming project

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress and director, Divya Khosla Kumar has recently suffered an injury while filming for her upcoming project.

Divya crashed into an iron grill leaving one cheekbone severely bruised.

The actress, who is currently in the UK, was, however, determined to push through and complete her work.

She shared some pictures on Instagram with the caption: "Got badly injured during an action sequence for my upcoming project. But the show must go on. Need all your blessings and healing energy."

On the work front, she also has 'Yaariyan 2'.