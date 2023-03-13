Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli pay homage to India on red carpet

Ram Charan was present on the red carpet with his wife Upasana Kamineni.

He said he was having a fanboy moment on the carpet, and that he was nervous ahead of the awards. "She (Upasana) is six months pregnant as well; I think the baby is already bringing us so much luck... from the Golden Globes to standing here!"

The Oscar-nominated song 'Naatu Naatu' from S.S. Rajamouli's RRR will also be performed at the 95th Academy Awards by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava in their Oscar debut.

Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.' Since then, 'RRR' and 'Naatu Naatu' are riding high on the global chart.