Oscars would have still been a dream for India but for: Chiranjeevi

He added, "Oscars would have still been a dream for India but for One Man's vision, courage & conviction

@ssrajamouli...A Billion Hearts filled with Pride & Gratitude ! Kudos to every member of the Brilliant Team of

@RRRMovie."

The viral track is directed by SS Rajamouli and features actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, all of whom attended the Academy Awards. Naatu Naatu beat a slate of heavy-weight competitors - Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Applause from Tell It Like A Woman.

Naatu Naatu has dominated all the major global awards. Before entering the Oscars, in January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.'