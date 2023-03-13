Oscars 2023: A recap of the night of records and emotional speeches

"Thank you all the little boys and girls look like me watching tonight," said Yeoh. "This is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dreams to come true. And ladies, don't let anybody tell you [that] you are ever passed your prime."

Brendan Fraser won best actor for another A24 film, The Whale. His performance in the film has been considered a comeback for the actor who -- as host Jimmy Kimmel noted in his opening monologue -- once appeared in Encino Man alongside fellow Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan. "I started in this business 30 years ago," said Fraser in his acceptance speech. "Things didn't come easily to me, but there was a facility that I didn't appreciate at the time until it stopped,"

Ke Huy Quan won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in Everything Everywhere, delivering an emotional speech to a standing ovation from the audience. "Mom, I just won an Oscar!" he said, noting that his road to the Oscars was long and unexpected. "My journey started on a boat," said Quan, who fled Vietnam with his parents in 1978. "I spent a year in a refugee camp, and somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood's biggest stage. Stories like this only happen in the movies."

Quan's co-star Jamie Lee Curtis took the Oscar for best supporting actress for the A24 film. "I know it looks like I'm standing up here by myself, but I am not -- I am hundreds of people," said Curtis, who noted that her parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh were both nominated for Oscars, but neither won.

Filmmaking duo Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) took both best director(s) and best original screenplay for Everything Everywhere All at Once, becoming just the third two-person directing team to take the Oscar for direction after West Side Story's Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins and the Coen brothers for No Country for Old Men.

Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front won best international film, the third win for Germany. All Quiet also scored prizes for original score, production design and cinematography. It was the eighth film to be nominated for this category and best picture in the same year (and the first German-language film to earn a best picture nomination).

Guillermo del Toro earned his third Oscar for Netflix's Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, which earned the award for best-animated feature. "Animation is ready to be taken to the next step," said del Toro in his acceptance speech. "Please help us, and keep the animation in the conversation."

Performances of the tunes nominated for the best original song included 14-time nominee Diane Warren making her debut on the Oscars stage, accompanying singer-actress Sofia Carson on piano for "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman.

Lady Gaga -- who originally was not slated to perform before being added to the lineup at the last minute -- delivered a stripped-down rendition of Top Gun: Maverick's ballad "Hold My Hand."

Rihanna performed "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which she wrote with the film's composer Ludwig Goransson, director Ryan Coogler and Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems.