She single-handedly fought all ‘wars’: ARR about Khatija

CHENNAI: Mozart of Madras AR Rahman is proud of his daughter Khatija, who had to face online trolling for wearing burqa and says she has her own personality and has fought ‘’all wars’’ by herself. He said, “As a father I am always proud of her, she is a unique daughter, she has her own personality....a lot of tough things on social media, she has single-handedly fought all those wars and yet she is kind. She is an amazing human being and god bless her.”

He also said that Aga Naga, the background score from Ponniyin Selvan 1, where Vandhiyathevan meets Kundavai is in the loop on his playlist in recent times. “I am listening to Aga Naga song from my own composition from the movie Ponniyan Selvan and also songs composed by my son Ameen.”

Rahman also heaped praises on Naatu Naatu making it to the Academy awards and said, “It will raise the profile of India. It will be an ambassador. After Jai Ho (from Slumdog Millionaire) won Oscars people started to listen to my other sound tracks and they listened to other Indian composers. The whole profile of India will rise up, art and culture wise.