Glimpse into Oscars rehearsals shows stars at Dolby Theatre

LOS ANGELES: On Oscars Sunday, audiences can expect to see stars reunited from some of their favorite films.

“Four Weddings and a Funeral” co-stars Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell will stand beside one another to present an award at the show, as will Harrison Ford and Glenn Close, the President and Vice President of the United States in “Air Force One,” and “Creed III” frenemies Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors.

The Associated Press got to take a peek inside Oscars rehearsals at the Dolby Theatre Saturday morning. A two-hour power outage in Hollywood did not affect work inside the Dolby but forced shops and restaurants at the Ovation Hollywood complex to close and stopped elevators at an adjacent hotel.