Away from home for the Oscars, NTR Jr is missing his family

CHENNAI: Actor NTR Jr is known as a family man who prefers spending time with them over other things. During a recent interview, when the journalist showed him pictures of his sons, his reaction made the netizens go ‘Awwww!!’

When a news anchor showed him an Instagram post with his sons and wife, his reaction was: “Oh my God! Look at them. I am already missing them”

When quizzed about whether his sons know he is attending the Oscars, the young tiger replied: “They know I am an actor but right now they are not aware that I have come to Oscar but yes I am excited to tell my kids one day that you know what I have been to the Oscars and I have walked on Red Carpet and how it’s a proud feeling to represent our country globally.

The actor is all set to walk the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards for RRR..