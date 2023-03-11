Sushmita Sen slays ramp walk after suffering heart attack

Last week, the Aarya star shocked everyone by revealing that she had suffered a heart attack. "Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona" (Wise words by my father Subir Sen). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back...Angioplasty done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart,'" she wrote in her post.

"Lots of people to thank for their timely aid and constructive action...will do so in another post. This post is just to keep you (my well wishers and loved ones) informed of the good news ...that all is well and I am ready for some life again," she added.