Not Ram Charan or NTR Jr to perform 'Naatu Naatu' on Oscars. Guess who?

MUMBAI: American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb is going to perform on the Oscar-nominated song 'Naatu Naatu' on the Academy stage on March 12. Lauren shared the news on her Instagram account.

Posing at the backdrop of Hollywood icon, Lauren wrote in the caption, "SPECIAL NEWS!!! I'm performing on 'Naatu Naatu' at the OSCARS!!!!!! I'm beyond excited to represent India on the most prestigious stage in the world. Wish me luck!!!"

Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani congratulated Lauren saying, "Whoa @laurengottlieb ! That's big!" Actor Karan Tacker wrote, "Woah!!! That's massive ! All the best!" Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform the song on the Oscar stage.