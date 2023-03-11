Naatu Naatu's Oscar win would lift India up globally: AR Rahman

CHENNAI: Just a day left until the Oscars are going to be announced and while there are a lot of Indians who have pinned their hopes on RRR's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' to win the honour, music maestro AR Rahman, who also has won an Academy Award for his brilliant composition in 'Slumdog Millionaire', also hopes for the same.

AR Rahman, while speaking to ANI, expressed that Naatu Naatu's Oscar win would eventually lift India up globally.

He said, "I want Naatu Naatu to win, I wanted them to win the Grammy also because any award for any of us is going to lift India up...and the zone, the concentration of our culture will become higher."

The magnum opus energy-packed track 'Naatu Naatu' made it to the Oscar nominations this year in the 'Original Song' category.

This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.