Varun Dhawan reaches Nainital for 'Citadel' shoot

NAINITAL: Actor Varun Dhawan has joined Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Nainital for the shoot of their series 'Citadel'. Created by Raj and DK, the project is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' show of the same name.

On Friday, Varun took to Instagram Story and dropped a video from a car. Varun gave us a glimpse of one of the picturesque lakes in Nainital.

He also shared a picture of him sitting in front of a fire pit. Varun looks super cute in a yellow jacket and a black beanie.

Samantha reached Nainital a few days prior to Varun. She gave fans a sneak peek into her preparations for the web series.

A few days ago, Samantha shared a video from her boxing session. In the video, she can be seen practising some boxing moves in cold weather with action director Yannick Ben.

Sharing the video, she wrote, MY FAVOURITE MAN @YANNICKBEN. LETS GO!!" Samantha also dropped a picture of Baba Neem Karoli Mandir. Speaking about the show, Samantha earlier said, "When Prime Video and Raj and DK approached me with this project, I decided to take it up in a heartbeat! After working with this team on The Family Man, it is homecoming for me.

The Citadel universe, the interconnected storylines between the productions across the globe, and most importantly, the script of the Indian installment really excited me. I am thrilled to be a part of this brilliant universe conceptualised by the Russo Brothers' AGBO. I am also looking forward to be working with Varun for the first time, on this project.

He is someone who is full of life and cheer when you're around him." Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK will also serve as executive producers, under their banner D2R Films.

The series is produced by D2R Films and Amazon Studios, with AGBO's Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil (Hunters) overseeing production on the Indian Original and all series within the global Citadel universe.

The international version is headlined by Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.