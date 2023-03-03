Drone hits singer Benny Dayal during concert in Chennai

CHENNAI: Popular singer Benny Dayal got injured during a live concert on Thursday night in Chennai.
The 'Omana Penne' singer was performing at a concert hosted by VIT college in Chennai, while he was singing a drone hit him at the back of his head. Due to the injury he was taken off-stage and the concert was abruptly stopped.
Following the incident, Benny Dayal posted a health status update video on insta handle. He thanked all the musicians and fans, and informed the drone's wing hit him on the back of his head and got two of his fingers bruised, he added requesting show organisers to hire professional drone operators.
The Badtameez Dil singer said he was recovering fast from the injury. Fans and music artistes shared the concern, and wished him well.
