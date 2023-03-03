5 iconic Shankar Mahadevan songs to listen on singer's birthday

Renowned singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan changed the scenario of music industry ever since he entered it.
From singing jingles for advertisements to his first break in the 1994 Hindi version of ‘Kadhalan’ film ‘Humse Hai Muqabala’, in a career spanning almost 29 years, Mahadevan has lent his voice to multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Kannada among others.
Whether it's about film track or devotional songs, Mahadevan has given us some timeless melodies along with his partners Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa carved a niche for himself in the Indian music industry.
As the singer turned 56 today, let’s look at his 5 iconic songs to mark this special occasion.
'Breathless'
Without mentioning Mahadevan's song ‘Breathless’, no playlist is complete. The song, which was released in 1998, is one of the famous songs of Mahadevan from the album of the same name. After listening to this chartbuster, it appears as if it was performed without pausing. The song was beautifully written by Javed Akhtar.
‘Maa’
The track based on the special bond between a mother and a son from Aamir Khan's film ‘Taare Zameen Par’ always gives goosebumps.
The song was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan–Loy and penned by Prasoon Joshi.
‘Mitwa’
Another song in Mahadevan’s top list is ‘Mitwa’ from 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'. The track stars Rani Mukherjee, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. Sung by Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali, and composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy. Lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.
‘Kajra Re’
The song ‘Kajra Re’ is a classic dance number that is known for its catchy beat and sizzling choreography. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a special appearance in the all-time hit song along with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek in the 2005 movie 'Bunty Aur Babli'. This peppy song is sung by Alisha Chinai, Javed Ali and Shankar Mahadevan.
'Dil Chahta Hai'
Whenever we talk about friendship and Goa, then this song of Mahadevan pops up in our mind. The soothing song is sung by Clinton Cerejo, Shankar Mahadevan and composed by Ehsaan, Loy while lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar.
