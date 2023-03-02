Cinema

Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Sri' to hit screens in September

"Sri", a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, is set to be released in the country on September 15.
MUMBAI: "Sri", a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, is set to be released in the country on September 15.

"T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films gear up to inspire you with the moving story of Indian visionary Srikanth Bolla with ‘SRI’ directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

"Starring Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar the film will have a nationwide release on 15th September 2023," the makers said in a press note.

"Sri" is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and penned by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

