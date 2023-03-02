'Creed 3' to 'Bholaa': 6 upcoming films/shows releasing this March

With the advent of March, the end of the winter season is almost here along with several intriguing films, and web series are set to arrive on several OTT platforms. As several anticipated titles from action-packed thrillers to romantic comedies are coming out this month, there is something for everyone with a diverse selection of options to choose from. Let's take a look at some of the most anticipated releases coming this March.
‘The Madalorians’ journeys around the Star Wars universe continue. This March, the show enters its third season, as it further explores the adventures of bounty hunter 'The Mandalorian', also known as Din Djarin.
This star-studded family drama follows the story of the multigenerational Batra family as they prepare to leave their 34-year-old family home, Gulmohar. It features Padma Bhushan, National Award-winning actor Sharmila Tagore, and National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, among others.
Another compelling story from the Creed creators centres on Adonis Creed, who encounters an unexpected challenge from Damian Anderson, aka Dame, a childhood friend and rising boxing star. 'Creed 3' stars Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors and Tessa Thompson in lead roles
Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, this Luv Ranjan directorial’s plot seems to be around a couple that wants to split up but neither one of them wants to accept responsibility for it. Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia also play important roles in the movie.
The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. It is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi' and Ajay has directed it.
It can’t get any bigger than 'Murder Mystery 2', the sequel to Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston-starter, which was superbly popular. The duo is back as detectives Nick and Audrey who must do everything they can to make their private detective agency popular among clients. However, they again find themselves in the centre of the mystery.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android