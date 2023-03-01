Shahid Kapoor confirms Raj and DK's 'Farzi' season 2

MUMBAI: Actor Shahid Kapoor is currently flying high on the success of his recently released thriller web series 'Farzi'. The 'Jab We Met' actor recently attended an award function in the city where he talked about the second season of the show.

Speaking about it, Shahid said, "Farzi season 2 I am sure hoga lekin in cheezon mein waqt lagta hai - der do saal lagte hain kyunki show khatam hone ke baad ek saal lagta hai uso post-production main. Woh usko 35-40 languages mein dub karte hai aur 200 countries mein release karte hai.Jab shoot hoga toh uske ek saal baad release hoga, toh I think der do saal toh hai Farzi Season 2 mein definitely. "

'Farzi' featured an ensemble cast including talented actors like Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles.

The story revolved around a life of a small-time con artist Sunny (played by Shahid), who finds himself drawn into the dark while creating a perfect con.

However, a fiery and unconventional task force officer (played by Vijay Sethupathi) has made it his mission to rid the nation of the threat he poses.

Helmed by the acclaimed director duo, Raj and DK, the crime thriller marked the digital debut of Shahid and Vijay and streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, Shahid will also be seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film 'Bloody Daddy'. The official release date of the film is still awaited.