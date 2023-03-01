Ready to dance? ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ is coming to Oscars

WASHINGTON: Break out those suspenders and dancing shoes, MM Keeravaani’s joyously energetic anthem “ Naatu Naatu ” will be performed at the Oscars, the show’s producers said Tuesday.

With music by Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose, “Naatu Naatu” is one of the most memorable sequences from the Telegu-language action epic “RRR” with its catchy tune and accompanying dance by actors Ram Charan and N1 Rama Rao Jr.

Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make the journey to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to perform the song.