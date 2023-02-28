Vijay D plays Santa, treats fans to Manali holiday
CHENNAI: Vijay Deverakonda is known for turning Santa every year for his fans, spreading happiness, and gifting them with memories for a lifetime and strengthening the bond as a community.
This year, as part of his ‘Devera Santa’ initiative, the Liger star had announced that 100 lucky fans would receive an all-expense-paid trip to Manali in Himachal Pradesh.
The actor has taken to social media to share glimpses of this trip which was an emotional look at how meaningful this gesture turned out to be.
In the video, the fans appeared to be having the time of their lives and bonded together as a single unit despite hailing from different parts of the country.
Before flying the fans off to their dream vacation, the actor connected with them over a video call narrating how he wanted to provide fans the opportunities and give them experiences he never had.
The fans were flown to Manali, put up in luxury villas with every aspect of their hospitality looked into, including some adventure sports which Deverakonda arranged for them.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android