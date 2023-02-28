Niyati Fatnani recounts shooting an intimate scene for 'Dear Ishq'

MUMBAI: Actress Niyati Fatnani is currently seen in the web series 'Dear Ishq' and recently, she shot an intimate sequence. The actress narrated how she was hesitant at first.

Niyati said: "Firstly, I am a shy person, and doing such scenes for a shy person isn't that easy, so initially I was very hesitant. The team made sure that I and my co-actor were comfortable doing the scene and it was designed in such a way that it was easy to shoot. And it even came on screen very aesthetically."

She has done various shows like 'Nazar', 'Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhage', 'D4 - Get Up and Dance'.

The actress is popularly known for her role in 'Channa Mereya'. She also made a cameo in the web series, 'Aashiqana', produced by Gul Khan.

She is currently seen in the show 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'.

Niyati is playing the part of Asmita Roy in 'Dear Ishq', produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik. She is playing the character of Asmita Roy, an award-winning editor. She's a Bengali girl who loves reading old classic literature, she's in love with writers like Manto, Charles Dicken, and Premchand.

She added that being an actor, it is her job to fulfill the demand of the script and although she was hesitant to do an intimate scene, she managed it.

"The scene was the demand of the script and it's an actor's job to fulfill that requirement. The scene turned out to be very good and the amazing response from the audience is saying it all. I am glad that the viewers of the show are pouring in positive feedback, " she concluded.