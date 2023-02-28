Exorbitant production cost stifles Tamil cinema

Producer IB Karthikeyan says that a specific clause from the union says that daily wagers have to be paid regardless of whether or not they work on the sets. “There is a clause that says these many workers have to be hired from the union and they all have to be paid on the days they are on the sets. This in turn increases the production costs and several films find it to break even the costs upon its re- lease,” he says. While stars’ remuneration have been the biggest point of debate in Tamil cinema over the years and even a few percent cut from their salaries would have a huge positive impact on the film’s production, Karthikeyan replies, “It is their face value that establishes a film as a brand. A film needs familiarity among the audience to attract them to theatres. So we need stars as well as good promotions for it to reach people,” he re- marks.