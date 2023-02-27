SAG Awards: 'EEAAO' star Michelle Yeoh 1st Asian to win Best Actress

LOS ANGELES: Michelle Yeoh, the lead star of 'Everything Everywhere All At Once', has become the first woman of Asian descent to win the Best Actress Film honour at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

According to Variety, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, while accepting the award, Yeoh said "I think if I speak my heart will explode, SAG- AFTRA, to get this from you who understand what it is to get here... everyone of you know the journey, the roller coaster ride, the ups and downs. But most importantly we never give up. I thank you... This is not just for me, this is for every little girl who looks like me." reported Variety a US-based entertainment media house.

She added, "Thank you for giving me a seat at the table and tonight you've shown us that it is possible," she said. "I'm grateful and my mom will be eternally grateful to all of you."

Yeoh is the second Asian actress to be nominated for the category. Earlier Ziyi Zhang for 'Memoirs of a Geisha' (2005), was also nominated in the same category.

Yeoh was preceded by Yuh Jung Youn but in a different category of supporting actress triumph for 'Minari' in 2021, reported Variety.

There have been other Asian winners at the awards previously but they were in the television category.

Last year's event included two-time winner Sandra Oh ('Grey's Anatomy' and 'Killing Eve') and 'Squid Game' actors Lee Jung-jae and Hoyeon Jung.

As per Variety, this year's award recipient list also includes Ke Huy Quan, who became the first Asian male to win an individual film acting award in the supporting category.

Stephanie Hsu was also nominated in the supporting actress category.