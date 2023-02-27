My First: Kartik after receiving award for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan on Monday penned a gratitude note after winning the Best Actor in a leading role award on Sunday night. Kartik bagged a prestigious trophy for his role 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' at Zee Cine Awards 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik posted a picture where he is seen doing Rooh Baba signature hand gesture while holding the award.

Sharing the picture, he penned a note, "My First BEST ACTOR in a Leading Role. Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai. #RoohBaba will always be special. Thank you @zeecineawards and to the entire team of BhoolBhulaiyaa2. Thank you to my Audiences for Showering me with all your love. I promise to keep you entertained !!"